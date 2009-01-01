|
|
-
PWCToday Guru
Anyone know where to find a 300sx extended ride plate?
Got a 300sx for kids to ride, but they don't like how much it porpoises. Anyone know where to find one?
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Anyone know where to find a 300sx extended ride plate?
Have build your own from stock plate
