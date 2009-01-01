 Anyone know where to find a 300sx extended ride plate?
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 11:29 AM #1
    superhondaz50
    superhondaz50 is offline
    PWCToday Guru superhondaz50's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2009
    Location
    Apple Valley
    Age
    34
    Posts
    471

    Anyone know where to find a 300sx extended ride plate?

    Got a 300sx for kids to ride, but they don't like how much it porpoises. Anyone know where to find one?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:07 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    2,108

    Re: Anyone know where to find a 300sx extended ride plate?

    Have build your own from stock plate
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests)

  1. Bionic racing

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 