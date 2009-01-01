Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS300 won't quit. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2015 Location Hatboro Age 37 Posts 54 JS300 won't quit. Not a technical question just a quick story.



Years ago I bought a JS300 (laugh it up) and I've now spent hundreds of hours riding it. My first, last, and only standup, and what a challenge it is to ride something that barely keeps you moving forward in rough water and tries desperately to throw you if don't hit a wake perfectly head on.



I'm not sure what faster stand-ups would feel like, but I know for a fact mine is fun. On flat water, it's a cruiser, but in choppy water it is exhausting and intense, and you have to attack the water like you would a double-black ski hill.



Today I had a chance to put in the Susquehanna River for the first time. Later this summer we are staying near the Chesepeake Bay and I'll be attempting to cross the Maryland/Virigina state line.



Add that to the Delaware River, Lower Bay of the Hudson right past the statue of liberty, Raritan River, Barneget Bay, and Lake Winnipesaukee in NH, I've racked up pretty solid list of places I've explored with this old-as-hell slow-as-hell jetski.



In all my adventures, I have yet to see another JS300 on or off the water, and only on the rarest occasions do I come across a 440 or 550 anymore. It makes me feel like I've really got something unique, and a lot of people ask me about it at the docks.



Honestly half the fun is riding it, and the other half is simply owning it! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules