Ok I freely admit that I am way out of my element here, gauge cluster is faulty , cover on the gauge is cracked and it comes on and cycles one time then turns off subsequent restarts get no response from the gauge and the IBR does not work, it is stuck in reverse. Now without a functioning gauge there is really no way I know of to do the IBR overide. So my question is this , will a faulty gauge cause the IBR to not function properly. I have searched to no avail and came up with exactly zilch. At $1059 for an IBR unit I really don't want to throw part at it, all fuses are good, batter is fully charged.