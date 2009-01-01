Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2010 seadoo gtx 155 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,316 2010 seadoo gtx 155 Ok I freely admit that I am way out of my element here, gauge cluster is faulty , cover on the gauge is cracked and it comes on and cycles one time then turns off subsequent restarts get no response from the gauge and the IBR does not work, it is stuck in reverse. Now without a functioning gauge there is really no way I know of to do the IBR overide. So my question is this , will a faulty gauge cause the IBR to not function properly. I have searched to no avail and came up with exactly zilch. At $1059 for an IBR unit I really don't want to throw part at it, all fuses are good, batter is fully charged. Last edited by WFO Speedracer; Today at 09:12 PM . Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

No a cluster will not cause the IBR to not work. Have you tried to hook as scanner to it and move it with that? If its faulty it will have a large current draw and shut the IBR system down. Seen it a bunch of times on rentals. Owner Operator of:

RLS Motorwork's 850-226-2748

RLS Motorwork's 850-226-2748



Currently Riding

2006 Sea Doo RXP 215 minor mods 73.2 MPH GPS

2004 Sea Doo GTX Limited 185 SC 63 MPH GPS

2006 Sea Doo GTI SE 130. 56 MPH GPS

1997 Sea Doo Sportster 717 37 MPH GPS



Working on

What ever customers drop off.

