Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2018 GP1800 - Ohio #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2007 Location Lake Mohawk, OH Age 32 Posts 4 2018 GP1800 - Ohio Selling a 2018 GP1800. Purchased this ski at the very end of last season. Over winter I ended up building a second GP. I was going to keep this one for the girlfriend, but she prefers to just ride along. So no need for two. In good condition with only 8hrs on it. Asking $12,500.



Trailer pictured is not included, however a single place shorelander can be negotiated. Attached Images image4.jpeg (120.7 KB, 6 views)

image4.jpeg (120.7 KB, 6 views) image0.jpeg (111.9 KB, 4 views)

image0.jpeg (111.9 KB, 4 views) image1.jpeg (129.3 KB, 4 views)

image1.jpeg (129.3 KB, 4 views) image2.jpeg (129.2 KB, 4 views)

