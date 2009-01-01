I have a 1997 exciter 220 with twin 1100 triple motors.
I had it out last weekend and it was running amazing when the port motor cut out and would not restart.
every time I turned the key the motor would fire immediately and then stop sparking. It seems like it fires once on all three cylinders then nothing.
Its hard to explain but if you hold the key and keep cranking after the initial it will just keep cranking with no spark.
Every time you try to start it it fires up for what seems like 1 seconds.
Im at a slight advantage because I can swap parts between the two motors.
The first thing I tried was swapping the CDI which resulted in exactly the same behavior.
I next swapped the keys and disconnected the E-stop(lanyard)
Same results.
Has anyone experienced or heard of this issue before? I'm having trouble finding a good search term to get decent results.