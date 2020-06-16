Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Not exactly where this is going, but I'm sure it's going #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2016 Location Anderson SC Age 55 Posts 1 Not exactly where this is going, but I'm sure it's going So we have been wanting a stand up to play with. FB Marketplace steered me towards this collection.

IMG_20200616_131936.jpgIMG_20200616_131928.jpgIMG_20200616_131925.jpgIMG_20200616_131931.jpg



The 650 runs and is complete best I can tell. There are 2 440 and a 300 without engines installed. There was a very sad and hacked up 650 that was only good for a few parts. I also got two 440 or 550 engines, one fairly complete but won't turn and one without cylinders and has sat outside, probably junk but has a magneto etc. Also a 650 that looks complete and turns over. I got a couple small pipes and the 650 engine has a pipe.



There are other things but I haven't sorted through it all yet. Plans are to make a couple complete skis, I'm thinking the 300 and one of the 440s. I will be looking here for lots of advice and inspiration.



Welcome to the site and the addiction.

