|
|
-
Not exactly where this is going, but I'm sure it's going
So we have been wanting a stand up to play with. FB Marketplace steered me towards this collection.
IMG_20200616_131936.jpgIMG_20200616_131928.jpgIMG_20200616_131925.jpgIMG_20200616_131931.jpg
The 650 runs and is complete best I can tell. There are 2 440 and a 300 without engines installed. There was a very sad and hacked up 650 that was only good for a few parts. I also got two 440 or 550 engines, one fairly complete but won't turn and one without cylinders and has sat outside, probably junk but has a magneto etc. Also a 650 that looks complete and turns over. I got a couple small pipes and the 650 engine has a pipe.
There are other things but I haven't sorted through it all yet. Plans are to make a couple complete skis, I'm thinking the 300 and one of the 440s. I will be looking here for lots of advice and inspiration.
Here we go.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Not exactly where this is going, but I'm sure it's going
Welcome to the site and the addiction.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules