Hello all. I'm running out of ideas, and looking for help from fellas with experience.



1987 650SX- All rebuilt in 2018 (crank, seals, bearings, bores, pistons, etc.). Stock carb (Small, 34mm?), stock exhaust, Westcoast head with domes that equal 155psi each. Jetlyne 15.5



Ski ran great last year. Far from a powerhouse, but very reliable and fun with power that was "entertaining". I'm 240# and it pulled me around without complaint.



This summer is a different story- Engine starts and sounds great. Unfortunately, there is a major loss of bottom end power. 1/2 throttle or full throttle produce the same results, which is a ski that takes hundreds of yards to get on plane. Once on plane, the ski rides just fine, but does seem 5-10mph slower than last year. I have adjusted the fuel trim screws independently from .75 to 3 turns and I am not noticing much of a difference. I have had trouble with the Westcoast head o-rings leaking before, so I removed the head last night and do not see any signs of water intrusion or loss of compression. The pistons have more carbon on them than I think they would if it was happy, but the plugs look perfect. I run Klotz and premium at 32:1.



I feel that the carb is clean, the fuel lines and pump are in good shape, I do not believe it is drawing any air and there is no water in my fuel system. My ignition system seems to be working just fine- Quick starts, tan plugs. I am stumped as to why the carb adjustments are not noticeable. Could the exhaust be clogged? Does a water box ever fail? It sounds normal, but the struggle out of the hole tells me there is truly something wrong.



Could be a lot of things. Gotta start eliminating the obvious causes first.

-Double check the driveshaft and pump to make sure theres nothing caught in there.

-Check your waterbox go make sure a creature didn't make a home in there.

-Check actual compression of each cylinder (while throttle plate is open).

-Check your pulse line for leaks (doubtful)

-Do a leak down test. If you're sucking air somewhere it can cause all sorts of havoc and the only remedy is to fix the leak.

-Would be good to get a plug reading after a short WOT pull but you need to start with fresh plugs. Highly doubt fuel is the issue though based on the way you describe it running.

-If it's been awhile since the carb was rebuilt just spend the $50 on a good mikuni kit and call it a day.







