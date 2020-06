Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Head gasket? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2017 Location Indiana Age 55 Posts 59 Head gasket? So I'm riding my 92 750sx yesterday when all of a sudden my pisser is pissing at half strength and quickly thereafter I lose all power and the ski dies. I pulled the hood and splashed water on the engine and it's sizzling. The pipe is normal temperature. I haven't dug into it yet and I'll blow out my lines but it doesn't seem to be a blockage since I was still getting water out of the pisser.



Does this seem logical? Any guidance would be welcome



Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules