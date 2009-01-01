 Help ID Mikuni carbs (and gasket)
    Help ID Mikuni carbs (and gasket)

    I have these Mikuni carbs on my STX/ZXi 1100. They look like SBN. The top (in) side measures 46.4 mm diameter -- does this make them SBN46? The bottom (out) side measures 45.1 mm diameter.

    The diameter of the intake manifold that they mate to is 45.3 mm -- pretty close to the carb output diameter.

    Two follow-up questions (aside from confirmation that they're SBN46s):

    1) I assume I should file the intake manifold to match the output of the carb?

    2) Where do I find the appropriate gasket?
    2a) I found a gasket that looks pretty close (https://ebay.us/eiLwVl) but they measure only 41 mm diameter; do I need to order something like this and cut them, or is there a correct gasket?

    Thanks
    IMG_1891.jpg IMG_1894.JPG IMG_1892.JPG IMG_1895.jpg IMG_1893.JPG IMG_1896.jpg
    Re: Help ID Mikuni carbs (and gasket)

    Measure the throttle plate
