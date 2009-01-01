Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha Diagnostic Software Request #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Florida Age 20 Posts 16 Yamaha Diagnostic Software Request Hello everyone, we recently bought a set of 2004 250 Hpdi's that had been sitting. After cleaning out the entire fuel system and replacing spark plugs and injectors, one engine starts with a stall and turns off after maybe 10 seconds.



I know they're not for a PWC, but the software is is the same: does anyone have Yamaha Diagnostic Software they could send me or email to me? The man that sold them to us gave us the diagnostic cable, but obviously I don't have the software and can't seem to find it anywhere online. Otherwise I''ll need to buy another cable just so that I can get the software for it. The less money we spend on stuff like that, the more we can put into the rest of the build.



Thanks,

Brian



