Hello everyone, we recently bought a set of 2004 250 Hpdi's that had been sitting. After cleaning out the entire fuel system and replacing spark plugs and injectors, one engine starts with a stall and turns off after maybe 10 seconds.

I know they're not for a PWC, but the software is is the same: does anyone have Yamaha Diagnostic Software they could send me or email to me? The man that sold them to us gave us the diagnostic cable, but obviously I don't have the software and can't seem to find it anywhere online. Otherwise I''ll need to buy another cable just so that I can get the software for it. The less money we spend on stuff like that, the more we can put into the rest of the build.

Thanks,
Brian

bwinzey@gmail.com