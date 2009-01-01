Hey gang. Picked up this ski that had lower compression on a cylinder. Popped the head and found they were using a fiber gasket with the metal cylinder seal/ring.
Ordered the correct westcoast oring kit and gasket and for the life of me my domes dont look like anything Ive seen out there for a place to actually put an oring? There should be some kind of grove or orfice for the oring to recess into right?
i need a little advice because everything Ive tried ends up not working and these are kind of obscure heads.