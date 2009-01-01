 Westcoast 750 head b version o-ring placement?
    trwhittington
    Westcoast 750 head b version o-ring placement?

    Hey gang. Picked up this ski that had lower compression on a cylinder. Popped the head and found they were using a fiber gasket with the metal cylinder seal/ring.

    Ordered the correct westcoast oring kit and gasket and for the life of me my domes dont look like anything Ive seen out there for a place to actually put an oring? There should be some kind of grove or orfice for the oring to recess into right?

    i need a little advice because everything Ive tried ends up not working and these are kind of obscure heads.

    trwhittington
    Re: Westcoast 750 head b version o-ring placement?

    trim.D8B7874B-661D-4BAD-80C5-ED73DD9D47E9.MOV
