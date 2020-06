Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Ď99 XL760 Engine Upgrade? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2014 Location Nor Cal Posts 22 Ď99 XL760 Engine Upgrade? Just got word from my mechanic, my skiís gonna need a new engine. I was wondering if the Ď98 XL1200 engine would fit in my Ď99 XL760? The hulls seem identical, so Iím wondering if itís possible and what sort of modifications would need to be done to get it to work? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Feb 2013 Location NorCal Posts 2,143 Blog Entries 1 Re: Ď99 XL760 Engine Upgrade? Yes it probably would. triceps are the biceps of the back of your arm. #3 I dream skis Join Date Aug 2005 Location Marble Falls TX Posts 501 Re: Ď99 XL760 Engine Upgrade? Would just build your 760 again. the 1200 can fit but what you give up in fuel economy and weight doesn't justify the few MPH gain in my opinion. Last edited by Marineking; Today at 01:02 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules