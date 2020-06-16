 Sxr 800 complete Ebox with advent ignition msd coil stator and pick up
  Today, 11:23 AM #1
    superstock1986
    Join Date
    Mar 2006
    Location
    Bay City Michigan
    Age
    34
    Posts
    254

    Sxr 800 complete Ebox with advent ignition msd coil stator and pick up

    Selling a complete 800 Ebox with stator, pickup advent ignition and msd coil. 450 shipped.







    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 11:34 AM #2
    DeMan686
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Reno
    Age
    40
    Posts
    732

    Re: Sxr 800 complete Ebox with advent ignition msd coil stator and pick up

    Why are you selling it? Great combo!!


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 11:34 AM #3
    superstock1986
    Join Date
    Mar 2006
    Location
    Bay City Michigan
    Age
    34
    Posts
    254

    Re: Sxr 800 complete Ebox with advent ignition msd coil stator and pick up

    Selling kawi stuff and going yamaha set up.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 01:13 PM #4
    superstock1986
    Join Date
    Mar 2006
    Location
    Bay City Michigan
    Age
    34
    Posts
    254

    Re: Sxr 800 complete Ebox with advent ignition msd coil stator and pick up

    Sold


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
