Hello everyone!
I just finished up a Tigerskark TS1000L and sold that off a couple weeks ago. I had the itch to try a standup ski and found this old turd a state away.

Drove 3 hours and packed this pile of parts into my van. I paid $400 and I am not quite sure if I overpaid. lol

The goal is to get this rebuilt for under $1500 and most of that budget is already spent.

yh0fx27.jpg
p30RYco.jpg

Almost everything is there except the Carburetor and a battery.


QiWf5LS.jpg
3ksxOqi.jpg

zRXoeuo.jpg

JUiRx8s.jpg

A couple hours of pressure washing and turf scraping and it is looking a LOT better!

d59DrOj.jpg

f2hVQQL.jpg


b1rd0YX.jpg

ArBUs2M.jpg

ypH18xc.jpg

The engine is in decent shape, and ALL ORIGINAL 67.75mm bore!
This has proven to be an issue because I could only find oversize pistons and rings. I decided to try resurfacing the pistons and I bought the last two piston rings on the internet for way too much money.

9jNiKfv.jpg

K0EqsmE.jpg

dchUel5.jpg


So the tentative plan is to gut everything and repair nad refinish the whole boat to better than new. I will be filling, bonding, and spraying a whole new color. My lady would like it to be a burnt orange color. I was initially thinking a dark gray.

Any suggestions on color?

I am excited for this new type of build! This website has been a huge help for all of my past questions so thank you!