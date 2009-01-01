Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: First JS440 build! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location MI Age 29 Posts 3 First JS440 build! Hello everyone!

I just finished up a Tigerskark TS1000L and sold that off a couple weeks ago. I had the itch to try a standup ski and found this old turd a state away.



Drove 3 hours and packed this pile of parts into my van. I paid $400 and I am not quite sure if I overpaid. lol



The goal is to get this rebuilt for under $1500 and most of that budget is already spent.



yh0fx27.jpg

p30RYco.jpg



Almost everything is there except the Carburetor and a battery.





QiWf5LS.jpg

3ksxOqi.jpg



zRXoeuo.jpg



JUiRx8s.jpg



A couple hours of pressure washing and turf scraping and it is looking a LOT better!



d59DrOj.jpg



f2hVQQL.jpg





b1rd0YX.jpg



ArBUs2M.jpg



ypH18xc.jpg



The engine is in decent shape, and ALL ORIGINAL 67.75mm bore!

This has proven to be an issue because I could only find oversize pistons and rings. I decided to try resurfacing the pistons and I bought the last two piston rings on the internet for way too much money.



9jNiKfv.jpg



K0EqsmE.jpg



dchUel5.jpg





So the tentative plan is to gut everything and repair nad refinish the whole boat to better than new. I will be filling, bonding, and spraying a whole new color. My lady would like it to be a burnt orange color. I was initially thinking a dark gray.



Any suggestions on color?



