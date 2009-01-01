Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB 650SX Ebox #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2019 Location WI Age 27 Posts 2 WTB 650SX Ebox I am looking for a coil for a 650sx. I could really use a entire ebox as mine is in rough shape. Let me know what you have. Thanks #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2010 Location southeastern CT Posts 257 Re: WTB 650SX Ebox I have entire box, from running ski with bad crank, 250 plus fees and shipping Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) duke_350 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

