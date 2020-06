Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2001 Waverunner 1200 XLT d plate question #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2010 Location Virginia Posts 128 2001 Waverunner 1200 XLT d plate question I picked up a 2001 Waverunner XLT 1200 that has a D plate installed. My question is, would taking out the cat and putting in the d-plate make in sound louder? Seems to me that it would. I rode my friends 2005 waverunner that is fuel injected and it was super quiet. Thanks. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,313 Re: 2001 Waverunner 1200 XLT d plate question No no noticible difference Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

