If you want your 550 Kawasaki jet ski to hook in the corner then you really need a negative pressure ride plate. The 550 Kawasaki tends to let go on the back entering the corner and will slide leaving it. The faster you go the more chance of this happening. You can add sponsons to help this and they work great as well, However when you put on this ride plate which is being cast now you end up with a ski that's glued to the water. The turn in is much improved and the mid corner confidence is something else. The plate will not flex and change its handling characteristic through the corner. You will enter every corner and leave every corner with the plate doing the same thing. This is a pre-order and the mold is being made now. Get in early to take advantage of the reduced pre-order price. Or buy it later after you ride your friends ski with our plate.

