Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: VX110 out of time? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2019 Location Gulf Breeze, FL Age 41 Posts 160 VX110 out of time? I just got finished re-installing my head after cleaning concrete / sand out of the coolant passages. Before I started I marked my cam sprockets and cams accordingly, I did not turn the engine during the process, and I re-installed the cams exactly according to my marks. At TDC on #1 cylinder (front cylinder) the dots on the cams line up with the marks on the caps. Yet when I turn it over it acts like it's not timed properly. (Wants to fire up but abruptly stops.) It ran before I pulled the head so I know it's something I've screwed up but I've now pulled the valve cover twice to confirm that the dots are lined up with the marks on the cam shaft caps with the lobes all facing out on #1. I've pulled the plugs and visually confirmed ignition and pulled the intake and confirmed that the injectors are spraying. What am I missing? #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2019 Location Gulf Breeze, FL Age 41 Posts 160 Re: VX110 out of time? Just realized I only have compression on the second cylinder from the front. Is the front cylinder not cylinder #1? Am I 180* off? I don't know how I could be, my marks are still lined up perfectly from before I pulled the head. #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2019 Location Gulf Breeze, FL Age 41 Posts 160 Re: VX110 out of time? While I was cleaning the head a few valve caps fell out. I didn't see any shims laying anywhere though. I put them back where they came from. Could an issue with the shims cause this? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

