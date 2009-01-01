|
|
-
XPS-II 2-stroke oil
Just bought a trailer that used to carry a 787 GTX, the owners left some XPS-II oil in the trailer storage box. After pouring it in a separate container i noticed it is a brownnish color and pretty low viscosity. In the past i remember XPS oil used to be green color, and then at some point i remember they began selling it in a reddish color. I know they switch sources from time to time, but what worries me is the low viscosity of this brown color. Is this stuff ok to use on my 951cc Seadoo? I dont remember it being this thin in the past
Last edited by idt512; Today at 02:29 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules