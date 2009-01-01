 XPS-II 2-stroke oil
  Today, 02:24 PM
    idt512
    XPS-II 2-stroke oil

    Just bought a trailer that used to carry a 787 GTX, the owners left some XPS-II oil in the trailer storage box. After pouring it in a separate container i noticed it is a brownnish color and pretty low viscosity. In the past i remember XPS oil used to be green color, and then at some point i remember they began selling it in a reddish color. I know they switch sources from time to time, but what worries me is the low viscosity of this brown color. Is this stuff ok to use on my 951cc Seadoo? I dont remember it being this thin in the past
