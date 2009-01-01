Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550sx Weird Running Issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2020 Location FL Posts 4 550sx Weird Running Issue I've got a flat-deck 1990 550sx that has a weird issue. It runs great at all throttle settings, usually has to be started at full throttle (probably a slight leak from the needle and seat) but otherwise it is one of the better running 550's I have ridden. I started learning some more lake tricks with the flat deck and noticed that if I do a tail stand for any length of time, it'll run great while the ski is vertical but if I try to accelerate again it seems like it has no power. I go to full throttle and it doesn't bog, but also doesn't accelerate. The Rev's seem to hang in the midrange until I gain some forward speed and then they'll build up to full throttle speed slowly. After I noticed this I started playing with the condition and noticed that if I make slow speed 180 degree turns with a high throttle setting it'll also do it, but not as bad. I initially thought I may have had an exhaust leak from the water box, but the ski was completely dry inside when I looked. Can the water box leak exhaust but not water? Is it a tuning issue?



My other thought is that maybe the stock water box was just filling up with water and it had to clear that out before it could accelerate. Is this typical behavior for a stock 550? The drivetrain is completely stock 90' 550sx with the one exception is the exhaust outlet was moved to the lower right side position.

