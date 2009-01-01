 JS550 dual spring mod
  Today, 11:22 AM #1
    ad550
    PWCToday Newbie ad550's Avatar
    JS550 dual spring mod

    Does anybody have the springs for the dual handle pole spring mod? All I can find on eBay is the blowsion style spring?
  Today, 11:36 AM #2
    Bionic racing
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Re: JS550 dual spring mod

    Mariner style double ?
  Today, 11:51 AM #3
    Bionic racing
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Re: JS550 dual spring mod

    image.jpegimage.jpeg
  Today, 12:12 PM #4
    ad550
    PWCToday Newbie ad550's Avatar
    Re: JS550 dual spring mod

    Yup that’s exactly what I’m looking for
