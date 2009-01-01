Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Scored a 440 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location CA Posts 9 Scored a 440 Scored a decent 1990 JS440. I happen to jump on marketplace and start looking, see a 440 listed for free. So I inquire and its still available. I head down to check it out, its about 1 hour away. I start looking at it and it looks rough, so I'm thinking this is just an old junker. Lady tells me she bought it brand new, rode it a few times for a couple years, got married and had a kid and never touched it again. That was 26 years ago. This thing had moss growing all over it. It was on a trailer parked under a tree. The turf was coming apart (expected) chin pad is pristine and handle grips pristine. So i open the hood and was blown away. Engine bay was day 1 new ski condition, untouched. So I say ill take it. Then its gets better. She says the trailer goes with it, a double stand up zieman in good shape. Then better yet, she has the titles. Then still better, she had kept the registration current on the ski and trailer all those years, hands me the current registration and stickers. Theres also this yamaha 1988 WR500 sitting on the trailer, it was pretty bad looking. It goes too. So I scored the 440, the trailer, and the WR500 for free.



Fast forward a few weeks later I get some time. Washed everything real well, it all cleaned up fairly nicely. I cleaned out the 440's tank, no ethanol fuel had touched it. I go to removed the carb screen to make sure nothing nested in there, to discover the cover had never been taken off before, bolts still had original loctite, this thing was untouched. Not to often do you come across something like this that is 100% untouched. All clear. Sprayed fogging oil down the carb and into the cylinders, added some fresh mix and cranked it over. Fired right up! Runs great. I plan to keep it stock except for the bars and ride plate, just need to get some turf and new decals.



The WR500 was not as well off. It had seen some ocean time. Carb was seized. Got that unstuck. Cleaned it, but did not replace anything. Cleaned out fuel tank. It wouldnt crank at all. Found the battery cables toast. Got some new cables, thing started up and ran Good. Didnt have time to work on it anymore so I sold the yamaha.





