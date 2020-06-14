This ski is a 1 owner ski with original title
Sat for over 10 years
This ski is in EXCELLENT condition w/ LOW HOURS!
Had it by the ski shop today and fired it up; seems to run very well on trailer (not water ridden yet)
I assume the VTS is not working at the moment, but can tell you after I get her going
Has a triple cooling R&D head slightly higher compression pump gas 92+
Has a billet throttle KIVP and billet bar pad adapter
Hydro-Turf mats in foot wells
INTAKE GRATE Top-loader swirl...(comes with the parts bin, stock grate is on there now)
NEEDS Drain plug for hull ($5)...need to order before I can water test
NOT NEEDED, but to make MINT: Front of seat cover has tears where it contacts the front of ski (you could buy a seat cover $30+Labor)...the rest of seat is very good cond.
*Trailer included:* lights are not working & has no title
Located in Chicago IL
$2700 with trailer
*Buying a SEADOO jet boat from a friend and need this one gone!*