 Super clean 1 owner 1997 spx 787 seadoo
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Yesterday, 11:50 PM #1
    jeckert
    jeckert is online now
    PWCToday Regular jeckert's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Chicago IL
    Posts
    71

    Cool Super clean 1 owner 1997 spx 787 seadoo

    SUPER CLEAN 1 OWNER 1997 SEADOO SPX 787 110HP

    This ski is a 1 owner ski with original title
    Sat for over 10 years
    This ski is in EXCELLENT condition w/ LOW HOURS!
    Had it by the ski shop today and fired it up; seems to run very well on trailer (not water ridden yet)
    I assume the VTS is not working at the moment, but can tell you after I get her going
    Has a triple cooling R&D head slightly higher compression pump gas 92+
    Has a billet throttle KIVP and billet bar pad adapter
    Hydro-Turf mats in foot wells
    INTAKE GRATE Top-loader swirl...(comes with the parts bin, stock grate is on there now)

    NEEDS Drain plug for hull ($5)...need to order before I can water test

    NOT NEEDED, but to make MINT: Front of seat cover has tears where it contacts the front of ski (you could buy a seat cover $30+Labor)...the rest of seat is very good cond.

    *Trailer included:* lights are not working & has no title
    Located in Chicago IL

    $2700 with trailer

    *Buying a SEADOO jet boat from a friend and need this one gone!*
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by jeckert; Today at 12:09 AM.
    X-SCREAM www.xmetalworks.com
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 