Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Super clean 1 owner 1997 spx 787 seadoo #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2005 Location Chicago IL Posts 71 Super clean 1 owner 1997 spx 787 seadoo SUPER CLEAN 1 OWNER 1997 SEADOO SPX 787 110HP



This ski is a 1 owner ski with original title

Sat for over 10 years

This ski is in EXCELLENT condition w/ LOW HOURS!

Had it by the ski shop today and fired it up; seems to run very well on trailer (not water ridden yet)

I assume the VTS is not working at the moment, but can tell you after I get her going

Has a triple cooling R&D head slightly higher compression pump gas 92+

Has a billet throttle KIVP and billet bar pad adapter

Hydro-Turf mats in foot wells

INTAKE GRATE Top-loader swirl...(comes with the parts bin, stock grate is on there now)



NEEDS Drain plug for hull ($5)...need to order before I can water test



NOT NEEDED, but to make MINT: Front of seat cover has tears where it contacts the front of ski (you could buy a seat cover $30+Labor)...the rest of seat is very good cond.



*Trailer included:* lights are not working & has no title

Located in Chicago IL



$2700 with trailer



*Buying a SEADOO jet boat from a friend and need this one gone!*

