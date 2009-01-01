Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Metal vs. Fiber exhaust manifold gaskets STX/ZXi 1100 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Los Angeles, CA Posts 28 Metal vs. Fiber exhaust manifold gaskets STX/ZXi 1100 My 1100 uses metal gaskets on the exhaust manifold. I have some older metal gaskets on hand, and some new fiber gaskets (both pictured below)



Can I re-use the metal gaskets? These are flat mating surfaces so unlike some mating surfaces which have a ridge designed to crush into the metal gasket to make the seal, that doesn't seem to apply here, so maybe these can be re-used.



If not, where can I buy the metal gaskets? (I've only seen the fiber gaskets.)



What's the difference between the metal & fiber gaskets. Clearly the fiber gasket is 3-5x thicker. I've always only ever used the metal gasket but I'm putting another motor together and wondering about which to use.



Thanks,

Dave



