|
|
-
97 GTI power surging at higher RPMs
My 97 GTI (717 engine) had been running great the past couple days then all of a sudden it started power surging. I recently rebuilt the whole ski and replaced all the fuel lines, rebuilt/cleaned the carb, cleaned the fuel filter, and cleaned the fuel selector valve. After this started I pulled the carb out and cleaned it all out.
When I start it, the ski idles great. When I give it some throttle sometimes it takes off great but other times you need to choke it a little bit and then it won't have any problem getting past idle the rest of the ride. At higher RPMs (not sure exactly what RPM, dont have a tach)it will start surging, sounds like it's not getting enough fuel. Anybody have any ideas? With the fuel lines new and carb clean, I really don't know what would be causing this?
Is there any fuel additives that I could add to try and flush some dirt out of the places I can't get to as easily? Any ideas as to what it could be??
Thanks in advance!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules