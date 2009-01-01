Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 97 GTI power surging at higher RPMs #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2020 Location Florida Age 20 Posts 3 97 GTI power surging at higher RPMs My 97 GTI (717 engine) had been running great the past couple days then all of a sudden it started power surging. I recently rebuilt the whole ski and replaced all the fuel lines, rebuilt/cleaned the carb, cleaned the fuel filter, and cleaned the fuel selector valve. After this started I pulled the carb out and cleaned it all out.



When I start it, the ski idles great. When I give it some throttle sometimes it takes off great but other times you need to choke it a little bit and then it won't have any problem getting past idle the rest of the ride. At higher RPMs (not sure exactly what RPM, dont have a tach)it will start surging, sounds like it's not getting enough fuel. Anybody have any ideas? With the fuel lines new and carb clean, I really don't know what would be causing this?



Is there any fuel additives that I could add to try and flush some dirt out of the places I can't get to as easily? Any ideas as to what it could be??



