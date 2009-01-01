 New 650 cdi with internal start stop (no spark?)
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 04:29 PM #1
    jobrown
    jobrown is offline
    Top Dog jobrown's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2009
    Location
    Little Rock, AR
    Age
    32
    Posts
    1,946

    New 650 cdi with internal start stop (no spark?)

    So Im getting rid of some electrical gremlins in my 86 X2 by replacing a lot of electronics this spring. New stator and cdi, which the cdi I think has an internal start stop switch. Wired it up, and it wouldnt crank. Wired the start stop button to the old start stope switch and it wouldnt turn off! Thankfully the tank is empty and Im just dropping a bit of premix down the carb for testing purposes.

    anyone have experience going from an external start stop to the internal kind in the cdi?



    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:27 PM #2
    jobrown
    jobrown is offline
    Top Dog jobrown's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2009
    Location
    Little Rock, AR
    Age
    32
    Posts
    1,946

    Re: New 650 cdi with internal start stop (no spark?)

    Fixed it!!



    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 