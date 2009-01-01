|
|
-
Top Dog
New 650 cdi with internal start stop (no spark?)
So Im getting rid of some electrical gremlins in my 86 X2 by replacing a lot of electronics this spring. New stator and cdi, which the cdi I think has an internal start stop switch. Wired it up, and it wouldnt crank. Wired the start stop button to the old start stope switch and it wouldnt turn off! Thankfully the tank is empty and Im just dropping a bit of premix down the carb for testing purposes.
anyone have experience going from an external start stop to the internal kind in the cdi?
-
Top Dog
Re: New 650 cdi with internal start stop (no spark?)
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules