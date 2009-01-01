Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650sx timing #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2015 Location michigan Age 31 Posts 12 650sx timing Help?

I bought a 650sx in a basket. After reassembly the engine ran great however I had two spots where water was pissing out between the head and cylinders. I took it apart to find someone had ground down with a grinder to get a head gasket off at some point. Cylinder side was fine, but water ports to outside were a mess. (Compression 150/150) I JB welded the deeper gouges and put a thick fiber gasket on. This solved the water leaking. The engine fires and bogs, and cant get up and going. Now it appears my timing is off? Could that have effected the proper time for spark? If so am I too early or too late missing TDC with the "taller cylinders"? Which way would I adjust the stator, clockwise or counterclockwise? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

