Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1997 GTI randomly started bogging and not reaching top speed #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2020 Location Florida Age 20 Posts 2 1997 GTI randomly started bogging and not reaching top speed Hey guys,



My 97 GTI (717 engine) randomly started bogging down and will not reach top speed. I've been riding all day yesterday and today and haven't had any problems. A few hours ago it randomly started bogging down and wouldn't reach top speed. It didn't over heat and has a full tank of gas. Really didn't touch anything so I'm not sure what it would it would be. Almost seems like its not getting enough fuel or too much air.



Also FYI, I recently rebuilt the whole ski: rebuilt engine, all new fuel/oil lines, carb rebuilt, etc.



Any ideas are appreciated! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 5,232 Re: 1997 GTI randomly started bogging and not reaching top speed Has the carb been dialed in? What would Chuck Norris do? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules