Hey guys,
My 97 GTI (717 engine) randomly started bogging down and will not reach top speed. I've been riding all day yesterday and today and haven't had any problems. A few hours ago it randomly started bogging down and wouldn't reach top speed. It didn't over heat and has a full tank of gas. Really didn't touch anything so I'm not sure what it would it would be. Almost seems like its not getting enough fuel or too much air.
Also FYI, I recently rebuilt the whole ski: rebuilt engine, all new fuel/oil lines, carb rebuilt, etc.
Any ideas are appreciated!