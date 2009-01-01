 1997 GTI randomly started bogging and not reaching top speed
  Today, 06:42 PM #1
    ckflyer13
    Join Date
    May 2020
    Location
    Florida
    Age
    20
    Posts
    2

    1997 GTI randomly started bogging and not reaching top speed

    Hey guys,

    My 97 GTI (717 engine) randomly started bogging down and will not reach top speed. I've been riding all day yesterday and today and haven't had any problems. A few hours ago it randomly started bogging down and wouldn't reach top speed. It didn't over heat and has a full tank of gas. Really didn't touch anything so I'm not sure what it would it would be. Almost seems like its not getting enough fuel or too much air.

    Also FYI, I recently rebuilt the whole ski: rebuilt engine, all new fuel/oil lines, carb rebuilt, etc.

    Any ideas are appreciated!
  Today, 07:16 PM #2
    Cliff
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Location
    Where I can see the air I breathe...
    Posts
    5,232

    Re: 1997 GTI randomly started bogging and not reaching top speed

    Has the carb been dialed in?
