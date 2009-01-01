Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1993 WR500 Bad CDI #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location New Jersey Age 36 Posts 3 1993 WR500 Bad CDI Hi all,



Recently, my '93 WR500 was going into limp mode, so I changed the thermoswitch but it still happens. Eventually, I narrowed it down to the pulse wire coming from the stator into the CDI. When plugged in, the engine will only rev about half way. With it unplugged, it will rev up extremely high and almost out of control.



I did a resistance test across the pulse coil -- it was fine, almost exactly what the spec says.



I did resistance tests across the CDI and nothing seems to be what it should be, most of the wires are open and have no resistance between them.



I have additionally verified this by using a spark tester with the pulse wire connected to the CDI and I see that as I throttle it up, the spark is being limited. So I believe the CDI "thinks" it's at a much higher RPM than it is, causing the rev limiter to engage.



So unfortunately, this looks like it's a bad CDI, which are extremely hard to find and expensive. I've seen people use cheap Chinese scooter CDI's but that just seems like it's asking for trouble. Can I use a CDI from a WR650 in its place? It isn't the same mount, but the wiring diagram looks the exact same. Here's one that I found



Any insight as to if this will work?



