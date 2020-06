Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Goki Reed Adapter #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2016 Location Oregon Age 45 Posts 2 Goki Reed Adapter Just picked up an old circuit race ski in a 5 boat lot. Its a 550 with the Goki reed adapter. Does anyone have a copy of the instructions that came with the kit to modify the pistons and cylinder? I would like to restore it back to original if I can. It has been neglected and left in a barn for a looooong time.0613201158a_HDR.jpg0613201200a_HDR.jpg0613201159b_HDR.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

