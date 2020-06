Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Wtb buckshot 44 with manifold for xp720(300$) #1 Resident Guru Join Date Sep 2009 Location montreal,quebec Age 43 Posts 1,061 Wtb buckshot 44 with manifold for xp720(300$) Wtb a set buckshot 44 mm with manifold for xp720

i have a budget 300$ usd or 400$ Canadian Last edited by mandriva; Today at 01:17 PM . Rossier pipe 800 and rossier race pipe 720 similar setting

7250 rpm

Head mod by joe benner

180 psi/0.043 squish gas pump

nozzle r&d 87/85 mm

Solas X0 for 800 and nujet 5.5 for 720

rotary valve rossier 163

Interested to know what you're building!

Have what u need in Idaho , not there yet , two weeks still to go , R&D manifold , inline nit parallel type , no pics here , two weeks out till an post pics

Did you want a single or dual manifold for 44 mikunis ?

