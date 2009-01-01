 Jetdock too high for nose of Yamaha VX
  Today, 11:32 AM
    bassadict69
    Join Date
    Jul 2018
    Location
    Benton, La
    Posts
    Jetdock too high for nose of Yamaha VX

    I just bought a used jetdock and after setting it up yesterday, found that the end of the dock that you drive up onto sits too high in the water for my VX.


    Someone said I can fill the end blocks with water, but I do not see how. I also thought about tieing a cinder block or two under it to weight it down.


    Anyone else run into this issue? How did you solve the problem?
