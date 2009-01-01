 PTO interchangeably from 720 - 800?
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Yesterday, 09:54 PM #1
    hx214
    hx214 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2010
    Location
    Ohio
    Age
    38
    Posts
    65

    PTO interchangeably from 720 - 800?

    Hey guys, I have a 720 Motor with a stripped drive shaft. I want to replace the PTO along with the driveshaft and carbon seal. I have 3 PTOs from the 800 series Motor. Are they the same PTO? Im getting a lot of conflicting information on the web.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 10:54 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,970

    Re: PTO interchangeably from 720 - 800?

    nope
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 