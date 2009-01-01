Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Jetsport exhaust manifold 650/750/800 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2012 Location South Lake Tahoe, CA Age 38 Posts 156 Jetsport exhaust manifold 650/750/800 Ran this in my X2 for 5 plus years. Never leaked or had an issue. Comes with three water ports to run dual cooling or single. Currently set up for dual. Im including a hardware set with 2 studs. The manifold is a little tricky to install so I put the studs in on the top two bolt and screw the nuts down till its mounted loosely. Then install the other 4 bolts at the end and evenly torqued down all 6. The ports are stock size what it came with. I ran a factory head pipe on this in my 93 X2 and the clocking works well. The opening on top measures 1.75 inches. No welds, mods, or and kind of damage to this part. $165 and PayPal fees, shipped in the USA. Will ship out of country as well just shipping is more. Mike



54EED6D4-1691-4D7F-B96B-C30C1DEA9738.jpeg7F43A020-4EAC-4754-8AB0-1F7A72CCE12D.jpegD58DEE02-6155-42F5-B37C-AF2ED6A43F8B.jpeg5A8FFA14-4614-442E-A382-4FA3E81DE008.jpeg 93 X2 with 750 SP / worx ported #22 cylinder 190psi green stock head

SXR I40s

03 Sxr cdi

Sbt welded crank

boysen dual stage reeds

skat 7 with 1 spacer trim nozzle jetsport cone

Worx toploader / Rend finned ride plate

Factory head pipe/ yamaha B chamber

jetsport exhaust manifold

2 TRD waterbox and 95 x2 exhaust outlet and hoses

