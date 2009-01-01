Ran this in my X2 for 5 plus years. Never leaked or had an issue. Comes with three water ports to run dual cooling or single. Currently set up for dual. Im including a hardware set with 2 studs. The manifold is a little tricky to install so I put the studs in on the top two bolt and screw the nuts down till its mounted loosely. Then install the other 4 bolts at the end and evenly torqued down all 6. The ports are stock size what it came with. I ran a factory head pipe on this in my 93 X2 and the clocking works well. The opening on top measures 1.75 inches. No welds, mods, or and kind of damage to this part. $165 and PayPal fees, shipped in the USA. Will ship out of country as well just shipping is more. Mike
