Going with a SXR wet pipe shortly so this is moving on to another ski! It is scratched has a few small digs. And needs a good clean up. I melted my stock tank a touch but not much to get it in. no leaks, repairs or damage. Its been in Superjets and my 93 X2. It will come with rubber coupling. My head pipe is busted and not repairable. So please dont ask if I have one, because I dont. $250 plus shipping and PayPal fees.
