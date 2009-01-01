Going with a SXR wet pipe shortly so this is moving on to another ski! It is scratched has a few small digs. And needs a good clean up. I melted my stock tank a touch but not much to get it in. no leaks, repairs or damage. Its been in Superjets and my 93 X2. It will come with rubber coupling. My head pipe is busted and not repairable. So please dont ask if I have one, because I dont. $250 plus shipping and PayPal fees.

61745439-AA5C-474B-9EEC-2140D2CF0F96.jpeg2478F4F6-2912-4D40-A36A-1BB1D8DB873F.jpeg