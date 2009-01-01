Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2001 GTI Manifold Drain Line Routing? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2007 Location Prospect, CT Age 38 Posts 284 2001 GTI Manifold Drain Line Routing? Ok Gurus, need some input on this. Picked up a late year '01 GTI (newer body style) and pulled the motor. Now I've dropped the motor back in and I'm running the cooling lines. I'm fairly sure I know where to run the exhaust manifold drain line, but I wanted to check with ya'll first. Seadoo shop manual doesn't make it clear and neither does Clymers. Although both manuals mention the manifold line cooling water leaves the ski via a metered orifice. I'm assuming what I have circled in orange in the lower picture is that orifice. Please help out a clueless Seadoo noob!



IMG_7610.JPG



Seadoo back.jpg '98 SuperJet

'01 Seadoo GTI Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules