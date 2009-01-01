Ok Gurus, need some input on this. Picked up a late year '01 GTI (newer body style) and pulled the motor. Now I've dropped the motor back in and I'm running the cooling lines. I'm fairly sure I know where to run the exhaust manifold drain line, but I wanted to check with ya'll first. Seadoo shop manual doesn't make it clear and neither does Clymers. Although both manuals mention the manifold line cooling water leaves the ski via a metered orifice. I'm assuming what I have circled in orange in the lower picture is that orifice. Please help out a clueless Seadoo noob!
IMG_7610.JPG
Seadoo back.jpg