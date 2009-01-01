|
|
-
650sx spark plug boot, resistor or not?
Hi all,
Quick question, on the stock 650sx spark plug wires/cdi i am running some BR8ES plugs. I am thinking of replacing the spark plug boot/cap with some new ones (as the oem ones have a crack or two). What plug boot/cap should i go with? a resistor or non resistor cap?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules