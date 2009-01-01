Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1990 Waverunner 3 rebuild - Major Issues #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2008 Location Camarillo(home)/Chico(school) Age 31 Posts 51 1990 Waverunner 3 rebuild - Major Issues This is a trip down memory lane for me. My uncle bought this ski brand new in 1990. Gave it to me for my 16th bday in 2004/2005ish. I used it until about 2011 when Decided to build the motor a little bit. Decked the head, Raised Exhaust ports and bored 1mm over. (160psi +/- on both cylinders) Continued using it until 2013ish when I gave it to my cousin. He used it a few time and then it just sat. I told him I wanted it back when he was done with it. Well that was about 2 months ago.









Rebuild story below, but I am having some MAJOR tuning issues. I got it on the water the other day and couldn't get it to run. Got to 4 turns out one both high/low screws and then lost spark on the rear cylinder. Put it on the trailer and left defeated for the day. Found out the loss of spark was a broken plug wire right at the boot.





Fast forward a day, I had it diesel on me twice on the trailer. After the first runaway, I pulled the carb to go through it and check it over again. Found what I thought was a clean jet, and it definitely was not clean. Thought, sweet I found the problem. Put it back on and got it running just ok, enough to want get it in the water to finish trying to dial it in. Ran to the parts store to get a fresh set of spark plugs and a new plug boot. Got the plug wire fixed, hooked it to the hose to test it again and it ran away AGAIN. I am at a loss, when I had it idling, Sprayed carb cleaner all around and did not notice anything remarkable. I am reasonably confident the cases are sealed. I pulled the low speed screw out another full turn and it runs, right now I'm happy with it rich so long as its not running away...



I haven't been able to get it to have a snappy throttle response so I have to roll into it to get it off idle and up a little bit and then I can snap it. It will rev up but as soon as I let off the throttle is just takes off. I am not sure it is lean up top or on the bottom but thats how i can initiate the dieseling runaway





I noticed after it ran away, the front cylinder was significantly hotter than the rear.





I am at a loss right now. The carb at the gold spring and 2.0 needle seat. Stock 115/120 jets. I have a stack of jets coming tomorrow and I have all 4 springs as well.





Things I have touched on the motor.

Fly wheel cover, bendix was seized when I got it.

Head gasket is new (160psi on the front, 165psi on the rear)

Carb gaskets are all new

Carb base gaskets are new

intake gaskets are new

Inspected the reeds and they were normal based on my visual - could this be the problem?









HELP!! If anyone is local to Sacramento and wants to help, I will be at Camp Far West tonight to do some tinkering









Here are some pictures of it. It was rather neglected. I have done a lot of work to it to get back on the water





New Tank

New seat cover

New hydroturf

New Solas impeller

Pump rebuild

Cleaned carb

painted it

Tune up etc.





It turned out really nice. However, for the life of me, I cannot get it to run right.





















-Eric



