I bought 2 super nice low hour skis the first is a 08 Yamaha VX cruiser with 39 hours and the other is a 2010 Kawi Ultra LX with only 30 hours on it. Both skis are in great shape and both run perfect. Which one is more reliable with less long term headaches and which performs better? Speed is not everything to me as we have 2 small kids we take out a lot. I care more about reliability and ease of maint. I look forward to your responses.