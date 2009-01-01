Hi,
I've got a '95 Yamaha Wave Venture 700 that won't turn over and gauges do not come on. Worked fine early last year. New battery with 12.5 or so volts at starter relay and coming out of relay when you hit start button (also audible click). Tried a new relay anyway with no luck. Cleaned start stop switches. Tried new cdi, still the same. I'm still trying to learn about testing resistances and what not but not doing too good at that. Any thoughts/guidance would be greatly appreciated.