Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 750 sxi factory pipe can it be fixed? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2010 Location WOODS HOLE Age 36 Posts 26 750 sxi factory pipe can it be fixed? Just picked up a 95 750 sx/sxi? and it has a factory pipe but it is cracked along the weld. Is the pipe aluminum or stainless as a magnet did not stick to it? Also is it single or double jacketed? Trying to figure out if I can weld fix it or look for another pipe. Attached Images E20EC7BB-2181-48C9-9EA6-3C001BDC0275.jpeg (3.43 MB, 6 views)

E20EC7BB-2181-48C9-9EA6-3C001BDC0275.jpeg (3.43 MB, 6 views) BC14FBEE-4D7C-41DA-99E8-EC8BF56B79FE.jpeg (2.51 MB, 4 views)

BC14FBEE-4D7C-41DA-99E8-EC8BF56B79FE.jpeg (2.51 MB, 4 views) F14D5145-5F85-4994-AB05-829EE2335038.jpeg (3.12 MB, 5 views) #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 47 Posts 10,678 Re: 750 sxi factory pipe can it be fixed? Its aluminum and it can be welded. Last edited by PrickofMisery; Today at 07:24 PM . #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2016 Location Central Eastern PA / Central NJ Posts 210 Re: 750 sxi factory pipe can it be fixed? The several that I have had are stainless.

650 and the 800 SXR chambers are Aluminum #4 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 56 Posts 30,095 Re: 750 sxi factory pipe can it be fixed? That can be welded no problem. Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules