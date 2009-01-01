Just picked up a 95 750 sx/sxi? and it has a factory pipe but it is cracked along the weld. Is the pipe aluminum or stainless as a magnet did not stick to it? Also is it single or double jacketed? Trying to figure out if I can weld fix it or look for another pipe.
Attention *****
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Join Date
Jun 2006
Location
Sin City USA
Age
56
Posts
30,095
Re: 750 sxi factory pipe can it be fixed?
That can be welded no problem.
Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating
OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump