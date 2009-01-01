 750 sxi factory pipe can it be fixed?
  Today, 07:06 PM
    Gboat
    750 sxi factory pipe can it be fixed?

    Just picked up a 95 750 sx/sxi? and it has a factory pipe but it is cracked along the weld. Is the pipe aluminum or stainless as a magnet did not stick to it? Also is it single or double jacketed? Trying to figure out if I can weld fix it or look for another pipe.
  Today, 07:23 PM
    PrickofMisery
    Re: 750 sxi factory pipe can it be fixed?

    Its aluminum and it can be welded.
  Today, 07:44 PM
    Keihin42
    Re: 750 sxi factory pipe can it be fixed?

    The several that I have had are stainless.
    650 and the 800 SXR chambers are Aluminum
  Today, 08:34 PM
    JonnyX2
    Re: 750 sxi factory pipe can it be fixed?

    That can be welded no problem.
