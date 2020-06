Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: F/s complete x-4 pump extension kit #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2012 Location florida Posts 401 F/s complete x-4 pump extension kit Up forsale is a complete x-4 pump extension kit which includes a driveshaft , pump spacer ,studs and a steering cable parts are in near mint condition easy bolt on way too increase handling and top speed .20200611_152031.jpg100 plus shipping 95 hx 787

96 xp with miller motor

92 gmc typhoon

17 wrangler (oscar mike edition)

95 hx 78796 xp with miller motor92 gmc typhoon17 wrangler (oscar mike edition) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Yellowfin Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules