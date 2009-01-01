 Must have Superjet Mods
  Today, 12:58 PM #1
    Supdood
    PWCToday Guru
    Must have Superjet Mods

    I just purchased a new 2020 SJ and I am curious to know what some must have mods are? Out of the box it's only doing 45MPH. I want to get it as close to 60mph as possible eventually. What's everyone first round of mods before hitting the water?
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 01:14 PM #2
    Chief775
    Re: Must have Superjet Mods

    Head, pipe


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 02:58 PM #3
    fastgtfairlane
    Re: Must have Superjet Mods

    60mph is a lot for a 701 superjet. youre gonna probably want to ditch the 701 and step up to a 760 which is better suited for top speed. extensive porting and large carbs, dry pipe, lots of compression and timing you might get there.

    or you could swap in a yamaha or kawi triple engine and youll be pretty close out of the box
    91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turn

    build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343
    build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872
    build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 03:06 PM #4
    Quinc
    Re: Must have Superjet Mods

    If you dont mind wrenching you can go with a big dry pipe like a speedwerx or type 4. Get your cylinder and cases ported, upgrade to dual 46's with pfp or boyesen intake. And you are going to want a higher pitch impeller.

    Or if you want something reliable with great bottom end power and much more fun get a bpipe, high compression head. Ride all summer. Then get your cylinder ported and lighten the flywheel. Ski will be much more fun and go around 50+ mph.
    triceps are the biceps of the back of your arm.
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 03:07 PM #5
    jrod928
    Re: Must have Superjet Mods

    For reliability, A head with hgiher but safe pump gas compression with girdle kit, Factory bpipe, rejet your stock carbs, worx 228 grate, Worx dominator rideplate, stock prop will work awesome, backdate the steering cable for more throw at the nozzle, level out the nozzle by clearancing the bracket. Go ride and have fun, you can also put a MSD enhancer ignition in the ski, but they have a tendancy to fail, stock with rev mod works best.
    95 HX 951 Mod Rossier exhaust, MSD TL, BlackJack 48's, Skat 148
    98 XPL limited COffman, 48mm Novi's, Skat pump 148
    91 X2 Mod 805 HPE, COffman Dry Pipe, Pixy and Unicorn dust
    Reply With Quote
