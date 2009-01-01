Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Must have Superjet Mods #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2016 Location California Posts 323 Must have Superjet Mods I just purchased a new 2020 SJ and I am curious to know what some must have mods are? Out of the box it's only doing 45MPH. I want to get it as close to 60mph as possible eventually. What's everyone first round of mods before hitting the water? #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2016 Location Reno Age 30 Posts 163 Re: Must have Superjet Mods Head, pipe





Head, pipe



or you could swap in a yamaha or kawi triple engine and youll be pretty close out of the box Last edited by fastgtfairlane; Today at 02:58 PM .



build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343

build thread part 2:

If you dont mind wrenching you can go with a big dry pipe like a speedwerx or type 4. Get your cylinder and cases ported, upgrade to dual 46's with pfp or boyesen intake. And you are going to want a higher pitch impeller.

Or if you want something reliable with great bottom end power and much more fun get a bpipe, high compression head. Ride all summer. Then get your cylinder ported and lighten the flywheel. Ski will be much more fun and go around 50+ mph.



For reliability, A head with hgiher but safe pump gas compression with girdle kit, Factory bpipe, rejet your stock carbs, worx 228 grate, Worx dominator rideplate, stock prop will work awesome, backdate the steering cable for more throw at the nozzle, level out the nozzle by clearancing the bracket. Go ride and have fun, you can also put a MSD enhancer ignition in the ski, but they have a tendancy to fail, stock with rev mod works best.

98 XPL limited COffman, 48mm Novi's, Skat pump 148

91 X2 Mod 805 HPE, COffman Dry Pipe, Pixy and Unicorn dust

