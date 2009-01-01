Thread: 550sx gas tank

|
550sx gas tank
Hey yall looking for 550/440 gas tank. Bought my sister a 550sx but didnt come with a tank. Anybody got an extra one out there for sale?
I dream skis
Re: 550sx gas tank
I've got a tank from an 86. No fuel pickup or hoses. Can do $50 shipped to ID. Pics are available this evening if you're interested.
Re: 550sx gas tank
[mention]8716valver [/mention] I messaged ya
