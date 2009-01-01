Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 550sx gas tank #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2018 Location Menan, Idaho, USA Age 22 Posts 12 550sx gas tank Hey yall looking for 550/440 gas tank. Bought my sister a 550sx but didnt come with a tank. Anybody got an extra one out there for sale?





I've got a tank from an 86. No fuel pickup or hoses. Can do $50 shipped to ID. Pics are available this evening if you're interested. 87 JS550 #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2018 Location Menan, Idaho, USA Age 22 Posts 12 Re: 550sx gas tank [mention]8716valver [/mention] I messaged ya

