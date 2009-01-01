 550sx gas tank
Thread: 550sx gas tank

  Today, 12:19 PM #1
    drew.mortensen
    drew.mortensen is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2018
    Location
    Menan, Idaho, USA
    Age
    22
    Posts
    12

    550sx gas tank

    Hey yall looking for 550/440 gas tank. Bought my sister a 550sx but didnt come with a tank. Anybody got an extra one out there for sale?


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 01:41 PM #2
    8716valver
    8716valver is offline
    I dream skis 8716valver's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2009
    Location
    Averill Park, NY
    Posts
    638

    Re: 550sx gas tank

    I've got a tank from an 86. No fuel pickup or hoses. Can do $50 shipped to ID. Pics are available this evening if you're interested.
    87 JS550
  Today, 02:30 PM #3
    drew.mortensen
    drew.mortensen is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2018
    Location
    Menan, Idaho, USA
    Age
    22
    Posts
    12

    Re: 550sx gas tank

    [mention]8716valver [/mention] I messaged ya
