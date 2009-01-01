have a friend of a friend with a pretty clean 06 gpr1300r. engine locked up on him last time on the water. he knows nothing about jetskis and I went to check it out for him. pulled the head and the middle cylinder spark plug was completely broken. looks like a crank bearing or thrust washer started to come apart. didn't go any further than the head at this time. piston and head are junk cylinder has some rubbing marks but nothing super crazy. I told him I would look into some options for him. he was planning to sell the ski in a year until this happened. hes looking at possibly either rebuilding the current engine or buying a used one. possibly selling as is and let someone else rebuild it. I noticed the engine has individual jugs so that could be a cheap patch option but I wouldn't recommend it. can yall give me some relevant info on these skis I don't know too much about them, I mostly ride standups.