Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750 SXi Pro - Replacing start/stop switch #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2013 Location Indiana Age 51 Posts 141 750 SXi Pro - Replacing start/stop switch Hi All,



I am trying to replace my 1999 750 SXi Pro start/stop switch. However, I can't get the darn thing out of the handle pole. Is there some sort of trick to this? Do I need to remove the throttle cable and or steering cables first.



Any help is appreciated.



Thanks,

Mike 1999 SXi Pro Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules