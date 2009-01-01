|
750 SXi Pro - Replacing start/stop switch
Hi All,
I am trying to replace my 1999 750 SXi Pro start/stop switch. However, I can't get the darn thing out of the handle pole. Is there some sort of trick to this? Do I need to remove the throttle cable and or steering cables first.
Any help is appreciated.
Thanks,
Mike
