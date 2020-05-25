 550SX Motor Parts and Ebox
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 06:54 PM #1
    bandit88
    bandit88 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Green Bay WI
    Age
    31
    Posts
    2,150

    550SX Motor Parts and Ebox

    All parts are from a 1995 550SX and are in usable condition unless noted otherwise.

    Ebox - $100 shipped - Super nice condition on the inside.
    IMG_20200610_171336.jpgIMG_20200525_105153.jpg

    Head - $45 shipped - Overall good shape, no issues.
    IMG_20200610_171955.jpgIMG_20200610_172001.jpg

    Cylinder - $140 Shipped - Currently on stock bore, will need to be bored to 1st over before use.
    IMG_20200610_171814.jpgIMG_20200610_171826.jpgIMG_20200610_171805.jpgIMG_20200610_171839.jpgIMG_20200610_171843.jpg

    Crank Cases / Flywheel cover - $100 Shipped - In good solid condition, there are some rust stains on the inside from water sitting it in. Also has a little marring on the case to flywheel cover mating surface, just above the starter. Will seal just fine with the cover oring, or with a little sealant. Threads are all in good shape, nothing stripped out. All hardware included.
    IMG_20200610_172508.jpgIMG_20200610_172515.jpgIMG_20200610_172453.jpgIMG_20200610_172532.jpg

    Buy the cases and cylinder, get the head for free.
    Also have a carb/intake manifold, and breadbox exhaust. Will post those soon or PM me.
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 with PJS800 conversion (now 650) - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927
    -92 750SS
    -81 JS440
    Parts for sale HERE
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:56 PM #2
    drew.mortensen
    drew.mortensen is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2018
    Location
    Menan, Idaho, USA
    Age
    22
    Posts
    10

    Re: 550SX Motor Parts and Ebox

    Do you have a gas tank by chance?


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:22 PM #3
    bandit88
    bandit88 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Green Bay WI
    Age
    31
    Posts
    2,150

    Re: 550SX Motor Parts and Ebox

    Sorry, I dont have any spare tanks.

    Quote Originally Posted by drew.mortensen View Post
    Do you have a gas tank by chance?


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 with PJS800 conversion (now 650) - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927
    -92 750SS
    -81 JS440
    Parts for sale HERE
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 