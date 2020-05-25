|
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
550SX Motor Parts and Ebox
All parts are from a 1995 550SX and are in usable condition unless noted otherwise.
Ebox - $100 shipped - Super nice condition on the inside.
IMG_20200610_171336.jpgIMG_20200525_105153.jpg
Head - $45 shipped - Overall good shape, no issues.
IMG_20200610_171955.jpgIMG_20200610_172001.jpg
Cylinder - $140 Shipped - Currently on stock bore, will need to be bored to 1st over before use.
IMG_20200610_171814.jpgIMG_20200610_171826.jpgIMG_20200610_171805.jpgIMG_20200610_171839.jpgIMG_20200610_171843.jpg
Crank Cases / Flywheel cover - $100 Shipped - In good solid condition, there are some rust stains on the inside from water sitting it in. Also has a little marring on the case to flywheel cover mating surface, just above the starter. Will seal just fine with the cover oring, or with a little sealant. Threads are all in good shape, nothing stripped out. All hardware included.
IMG_20200610_172508.jpgIMG_20200610_172515.jpgIMG_20200610_172453.jpgIMG_20200610_172532.jpg
Buy the cases and cylinder, get the head for free.
Also have a carb/intake manifold, and breadbox exhaust. Will post those soon or PM me.
Re: 550SX Motor Parts and Ebox
Do you have a gas tank by chance?
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 550SX Motor Parts and Ebox
Sorry, I dont have any spare tanks.
Originally Posted by drew.mortensen
Do you have a gas tank by chance?
