550SX Motor Parts and Ebox

All parts are from a 1995 550SX and are in usable condition unless noted otherwise.



Ebox - $100 shipped - Super nice condition on the inside.

IMG_20200610_171336.jpgIMG_20200525_105153.jpg



Head - $45 shipped - Overall good shape, no issues.

IMG_20200610_171955.jpgIMG_20200610_172001.jpg



Cylinder - $140 Shipped - Currently on stock bore, will need to be bored to 1st over before use.

IMG_20200610_171814.jpgIMG_20200610_171826.jpgIMG_20200610_171805.jpgIMG_20200610_171839.jpgIMG_20200610_171843.jpg



Crank Cases / Flywheel cover - $100 Shipped - In good solid condition, there are some rust stains on the inside from water sitting it in. Also has a little marring on the case to flywheel cover mating surface, just above the starter. Will seal just fine with the cover oring, or with a little sealant. Threads are all in good shape, nothing stripped out. All hardware included.

IMG_20200610_172508.jpgIMG_20200610_172515.jpgIMG_20200610_172453.jpgIMG_20200610_172532.jpg



Buy the cases and cylinder, get the head for free.

Also have a carb/intake manifold, and breadbox exhaust. Will post those soon or PM me.

Sorry, I dont have any spare tanks.



Originally Posted by drew.mortensen
Do you have a gas tank by chance?





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

