89 sx300 parting out
Let me know what you need
Motor 150 psi...$300
2 Eboxes...both need spark wires $200 each
Stator $150
Handle pole
Hull no papers
Stock exhaust
Gas tank
Water box
Located in CT
Re: 89 sx300 parting out
Id take the whole thing but it might cost too much to ship to Nashville. Let me know what youd want for all of it.
Re: 89 sx300 parting out
Any issues with the hull?
I dream skis
