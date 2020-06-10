 89 sx300 parting out
  Today, 02:34 PM
    bryanmilio
    I dream skis
    89 sx300 parting out

    Let me know what you need
    Motor 150 psi...$300
    2 Eboxes...both need spark wires $200 each
    Stator $150
    Handle pole
    Hull no papers
    Stock exhaust
    Gas tank
    Water box

    Located in CT

  Today, 02:42 PM
    Masonboswell
    Re: 89 sx300 parting out

    Id take the whole thing but it might cost too much to ship to Nashville. Let me know what youd want for all of it.
  Today, 03:01 PM
    8716valver
    Re: 89 sx300 parting out

    Any issues with the hull?
  Today, 03:10 PM
    8716valver
    Re: 89 sx300 parting out

    PM'd
