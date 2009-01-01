|
300SX Swap Compatibility / Options
So I have been looking online at hulls and I am interested in 300SX hulls. Never ridden one before though. The stock 650SX I have been riding just does not seem to have a huge potential as far as hull design goes. I love my old man´s round nose SJ but one of those is way out of my budget. I have access to an ex-racing 650SX with a battered hull, but a moderately built and ressurectable drivetrain. So what pumps will fit in a 300SX hull and will the 650 engine fit the mounts in the hull or is fiberglass work necessary? Would I need to glass in any other pumps or can others bolt in? I am a teenage newb so sorry if these questions have obvious answers.
Also is a 300SX hull worth it or am I better with something else?
Thanks guys.
