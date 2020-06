Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2 550's, 750 swap and mild restoration #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2009 Location San Diego, CA, East county Age 42 Posts 264 2 550's, 750 swap and mild restoration Picked up these two 550's a few weeks ago, with two 650 motors and one 750. Putting the 750 in the blue ski and giving the pink a mild resto. They were sitting in a guys back yard for a while but other wise in good shape. The blue is an 85 with a rear exhaust and the pink is 86. 20200504_153529.jpg20200504_153536.jpg20200505_102003.jpg20200504_153519.jpg20200504_153459.jpg 87' 550

92' Waverunner

88' X2 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules